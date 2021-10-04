CryptEx Trading Up 32.9% This Week (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.44 million and $23,934.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.91 or 0.00034384 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CryptEx has traded up 32.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,092.94 or 0.99848928 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00076812 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052486 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005893 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002057 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.76 or 0.00550688 BTC.

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

