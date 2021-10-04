Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $194,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 100,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,660,000. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRU stock remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Crucible Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

