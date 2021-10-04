Critical Survey: Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) vs. TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Cousins Properties pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out -69.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cousins Properties has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and TPG RE Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TPG RE Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cousins Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 12.99% 2.15% 1.38% TPG RE Finance Trust 44.06% 11.90% 3.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cousins Properties and TPG RE Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67 TPG RE Finance Trust 0 1 2 1 3.00

Cousins Properties currently has a consensus price target of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.21%. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $14.13, indicating a potential upside of 10.27%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cousins Properties and TPG RE Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $740.34 million 7.71 $237.28 million $2.78 13.82 TPG RE Finance Trust $284.21 million 3.47 -$136.83 million ($1.39) -9.22

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats Cousins Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

