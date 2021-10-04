Critical Comparison: Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) & Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Micro Focus International and Black Knight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A Black Knight 19.67% 12.05% 5.15%

Micro Focus International has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Knight has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Micro Focus International and Black Knight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International $3.00 billion 0.62 -$2.97 billion $1.54 3.60 Black Knight $1.24 billion 9.12 $264.10 million $1.90 37.96

Black Knight has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Micro Focus International. Micro Focus International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Micro Focus International and Black Knight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International 0 4 1 0 2.20 Black Knight 0 2 7 0 2.78

Black Knight has a consensus price target of $96.56, suggesting a potential upside of 33.88%. Given Black Knight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Knight is more favorable than Micro Focus International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Micro Focus International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Black Knight shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Black Knight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Knight beats Micro Focus International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio. The Micro Focus Product Portfolio segment comprises of host connectivity; identity; access and security; development and information technology operations management tools; and collaboration and networking. The SUSE Product Portfolio segment provides and supports enterprise-grade linux and open source solutions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals. The firm also serves the credit union, secondary markets, government, home equity, servicing, and title settlement industries. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

