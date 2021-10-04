Critical Analysis: The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) & First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First United and The Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $76.78 million 1.59 $13.84 million $2.03 9.12 The Bancorp $295.40 million 5.32 $80.08 million $1.38 19.97

The Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First United. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First United and The Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

First United currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.66%. The Bancorp has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.06%. Given First United’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than The Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of The Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of First United shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of The Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

First United has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bancorp has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First United and The Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 23.63% 15.61% 1.17% The Bancorp 32.24% 17.38% 1.53%

Summary

The Bancorp beats First United on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines. The Payments segment comprises of prepaid and debit cards, card payments, automated clearing house processing and healthcare accounts. The Corporate segment includes the firm’s investment portfolio, corporate overhead and non-allocated expenses. The company was founded by Betzy Z. Cohen on July 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

