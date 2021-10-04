Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of CRCT opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50. Cricut has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.49 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,257,869.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,134,013 shares of company stock worth $121,494,141 and have sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $1,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $9,895,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

