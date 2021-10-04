Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the August 31st total of 186,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.39. 142,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,415. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.0% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter.

