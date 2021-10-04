Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €137.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €137.00 ($161.18) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIR. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Airbus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €130.69 ($153.76).

Shares of AIR traded up €1.48 ($1.74) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €116.58 ($137.15). 1,638,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €107.70.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

