Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $611.82 and last traded at $611.82. Approximately 10,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 133,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $581.74.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $576.83 and its 200 day moving average is $471.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,151 shares of company stock valued at $74,325,926 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

