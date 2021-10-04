Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.55. 442,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.