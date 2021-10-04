Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 3.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $14,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,561,000 after buying an additional 1,466,628 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,559,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,613,000 after buying an additional 52,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,041,000 after buying an additional 161,975 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,893,000 after buying an additional 111,904 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,606,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,360,000 after buying an additional 119,335 shares during the period.

EFG traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $106.71. 467,526 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.80 and its 200 day moving average is $107.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

