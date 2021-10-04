Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,565 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,482 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,848 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,210,000 after purchasing an additional 456,656 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,354 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,971. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

