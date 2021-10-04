Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $758,000 Stock Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.47% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RFDI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,606. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $54.29 and a 1-year high of $75.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.344 per share. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

