Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,849,000 after purchasing an additional 221,980 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,140,000 after buying an additional 53,956 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 827,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,130,000 after buying an additional 47,268 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.26. 9,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,644. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.73. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $150.60 and a one year high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

