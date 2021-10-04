Cove Street Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 459,288 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Lumen Technologies worth $13,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 153,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,864,809. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

