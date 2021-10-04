Cove Street Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources makes up 1.4% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,245 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,236,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,304 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,286,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 984,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 922,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

Shares of CNX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 36,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,789. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.