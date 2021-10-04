Cosmo Coin Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a total market cap of $201,301.11 and $90.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.48 or 0.08666653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00054592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.66 or 0.00277538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00114282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

COSM is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

