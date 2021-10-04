Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.08

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.08 and last traded at $57.28, with a volume of 38784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $1,274,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,356. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 177.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 268,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 418.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 98,648 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 81.8% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 152,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth about $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.