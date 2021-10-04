Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.08

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.08 and last traded at $57.28, with a volume of 38784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.27.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91.
In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $1,274,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,356. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 177.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 268,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 418.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 98,648 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 81.8% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 152,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth about $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSOD)
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.
