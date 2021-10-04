Copperwynd Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 82.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,069 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,754. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $6.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.57. The company had a trading volume of 27,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.68. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.48 and a 1-year high of $168.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.76.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

