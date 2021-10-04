Copperwynd Financial LLC Takes $547,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 115.9% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 963 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 34.1% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 45.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,428 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $16.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $596.71. 205,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $264.10 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $558.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.70. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.21.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

