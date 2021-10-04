Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases 460 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,966,000 after purchasing an additional 539,555 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 40,887 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 392,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 62,149 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Shares of ZTS traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.86. 24,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,856. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.54. The company has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,977,708 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

