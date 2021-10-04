Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.09. 1,858,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,994,578. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $210.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

