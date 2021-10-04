Copperwynd Financial LLC Invests $5.76 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,000. General Motors accounts for about 2.4% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.70. 1,079,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,365,688. General Motors has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

