Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys 215 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.69. 98,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,923,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $344.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.50.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

