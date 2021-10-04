Cooke & Bieler LP Has $64.43 Million Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,167 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Plexus were worth $64,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 78.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at about $1,066,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter worth about $1,516,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus during the first quarter worth about $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $90.52. The company had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $101.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average is $91.30.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

