Cooke & Bieler LP Grows Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 74.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,344 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $115,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,114. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.68. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

