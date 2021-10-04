Cook Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $3.47 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $461,963.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00063310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00098902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00140154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,935.95 or 1.00085654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.06 or 0.06910981 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

