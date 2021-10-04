Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$14.50 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.54.
Shares of TSE CTS traded down C$0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.50. The company had a trading volume of 955,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,684. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.08 and a 52 week high of C$13.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 216.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.34.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
