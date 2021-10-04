Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$14.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.54.

Shares of TSE CTS traded down C$0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.50. The company had a trading volume of 955,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,684. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.08 and a 52 week high of C$13.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 216.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.34.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$345.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

