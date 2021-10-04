Contrasting Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) & Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sonova and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonova N/A N/A N/A Yubo International Biotech N/A -177.14% -19.87%

This table compares Sonova and Yubo International Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonova $2.82 billion 8.55 $630.15 million $1.66 45.99 Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sonova and Yubo International Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonova 0 5 5 0 2.50 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sonova has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 7.19, meaning that its stock price is 619% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Sonova shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sonova beats Yubo International Biotech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products. The Cochlear Implants segment involves the activities relevant to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing implants and related products. The firm offers its products under the brands Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, Connect Hearing, Boots Hearingcare, AudioNova, Geers, and Advanced Bionics. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Staefa, Switzerland.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

