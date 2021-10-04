Contrasting NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) & TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NextEra Energy Partners and TransAlta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners 1 3 9 0 2.62 TransAlta 0 1 6 0 2.86

NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $80.23, indicating a potential upside of 4.12%. TransAlta has a consensus target price of $15.21, indicating a potential upside of 44.21%. Given TransAlta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransAlta is more favorable than NextEra Energy Partners.

Risk and Volatility

NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and TransAlta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners $917.00 million 6.44 -$50.00 million ($0.81) -95.12 TransAlta $1.57 billion 1.82 -$214.25 million ($0.38) -27.76

NextEra Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransAlta. NextEra Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransAlta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NextEra Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. NextEra Energy Partners pays out -327.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TransAlta pays out -36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. NextEra Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners 26.18% 3.22% 1.95% TransAlta -12.87% -5.48% -1.45%

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats TransAlta on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, and Hydro segments are responsible for constructing, operating and maintaining its electrical generation. The Energy Marketing segment engages in marketing its production through short-term and long-term contracts. The Corporate segment deals with its central financial, legal, administrative, and investing functions. The company was founded by William Maxwell Aitken in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.