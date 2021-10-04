ContentBox (BOX) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $12,692.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00033877 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00348236 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000568 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.