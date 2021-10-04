CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $29.38. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 2,758 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,907,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 145,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,927,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,602,000 after acquiring an additional 102,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,697,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after buying an additional 123,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after purchasing an additional 804,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 2.62.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $287.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

