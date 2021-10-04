Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $108,000 Position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Sharps Compliance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 2,164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 219,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 68,917 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $141.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of -0.28.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

