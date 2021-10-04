Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,766 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,748 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after acquiring an additional 982,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 94.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,270,000 after acquiring an additional 386,805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 357.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,032,000 after acquiring an additional 301,165 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 186.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,323,000 after acquiring an additional 209,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $172.94 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $131.36 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.48 and its 200-day moving average is $177.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

