Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth about $265,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.97.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. Analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

