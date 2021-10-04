Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 24,493 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 111.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,493 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

TH opened at $3.95 on Monday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky bought 97,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares in the company, valued at $687,759.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

TH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

Target Hospitality Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.