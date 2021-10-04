Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $244,000 in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of CTO Realty Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 54,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $54.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $325.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $58.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%.

In other news, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $319,360.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.12 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

