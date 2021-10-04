Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $232,000 Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM opened at $575.44 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.83 and a fifty-two week high of $648.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $606.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.17.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

