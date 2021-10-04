Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,719 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $89.74 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $92.27. The firm has a market cap of $245.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.