Compound Price Reaches $319.01 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. Compound has a market cap of $1.76 billion and $244.47 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $319.01 or 0.00647422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars.

