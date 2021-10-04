Comparing Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) & Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zimmer Biomet and Surgalign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet 1 3 15 2 2.86 Surgalign 0 1 5 0 2.83

Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus target price of $181.05, indicating a potential upside of 21.12%. Surgalign has a consensus target price of $3.58, indicating a potential upside of 225.76%. Given Surgalign’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Zimmer Biomet.

Profitability

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet 11.61% 12.85% 6.52% Surgalign -8.55% -81.31% -31.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Surgalign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet $7.02 billion 4.44 -$138.90 million $5.67 26.36 Surgalign $101.75 million 1.19 -$33.78 million ($0.51) -2.16

Surgalign has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zimmer Biomet. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zimmer Biomet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Surgalign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Surgalign on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division. The EMEA segment focuses in Europe and includes the Middle East and African markets for all product categories except Dental. The Asia Pacific segment comprises of Japan, China and Australia and includes other Asian and Pacific markets for all product categories except Dental. The company was founded by Justin O. Zimmer in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse?3D technology. The company was founded on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

