Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 4,249 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in SLM during the first quarter valued at about $535,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in SLM during the first quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SLM by 46.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,606,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 506,506 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.79 on Monday. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.