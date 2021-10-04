Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 323 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after purchasing an additional 240,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,003,000 after purchasing an additional 180,201 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,846,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,718,000 after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. Citigroup raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $143.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.50 and a 52-week high of $160.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.01 and its 200 day moving average is $137.85.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.