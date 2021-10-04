Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 245 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of ABM Industries worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after buying an additional 343,699 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 193,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 182,329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,723,000 after purchasing an additional 87,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $46.95 on Monday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

