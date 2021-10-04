Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.