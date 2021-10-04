Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Rent-A-Center worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 52.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 35.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 54.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII opened at $56.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCII. Bank of America began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

