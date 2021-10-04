Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 109.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Domtar worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 15.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after buying an additional 561,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UFS opened at $55.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.85. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

