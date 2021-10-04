Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 27.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $169.26 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.56 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

