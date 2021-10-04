Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,552 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,119,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,695,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,063,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $256.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.35.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

