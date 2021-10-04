Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 55,782 Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

NYSE HAE opened at $72.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.